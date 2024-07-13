Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Breaks Silence on Serena Williams’ ESPYs Diss

Not long after Serena Willams made headlines for slamming Harrison Butker for his controversial graduation commencement speech at the 2024 ESPYs, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker responded to the comments.

While hosting the major sports awards event, Serena, along with her sister Venus Williams and actress Quinta Brunson, cracked some jokes on stage about women’s sports.

“So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports,” Venus told the audience. “Because they are sports.”

Serena Williams quickly quipped, “Except you, Harrison Butker, we don’t need you.”

“At all, like, ever,” added Brunson.

The audience was heard cheering and laughing. However, there was some booing behind the cameras, which was reportedly Butker himself. According to Today, he was seen on the red carpet with his Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes. The NFL quarterback was nominated for best NFL player and best athlete in men’s sports.

Responding to NBC News’ request for comment, Harrison Butker stated that while Serena Williams was a “great host” and applauded for her “using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics,” he did stick up for himself.

“Sports are supposed to be the great unifier and at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats,” Butker stated. “She used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes.”

During his commencement speech at Benedictine College in May, Butker told the female graduates that they had been told “diabolical lies” when it came to success. He also pointed out that they should be more excited about marriage and children than having successful careers.

He then advised the male graduates to be “unapologetic” in their masculinity, and fight against the “cultural emasculation of men.”

Along With Harrison Butker, Serena Williams Poked Fun at LeBron James

Harrison Butker wasn’t the only male athlete who Serena William poked fun at during the 2024 ESPYs.

The tennis legend also made comments about NBA superstar LeBron James’ aspirations after his son, Bronny, signed a $7.9 million contract to play with him on the Los Angeles Lakers.

“LeBron wants to win with his son on his team, I won with my daughter in my belly,” Williams declared. “I think we know which one is way more impressive.”

Serena Williams was referring to winning her final Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open. She was eight weeks pregnant when she achieved the milestone.

Williams also joked about LeBron’s receding hairline. “I truly hope Bronny has a long career, so long that we will see his hairline recede then miraculously unreced.”

LeBron and Bronny are making history by being the first father-son duo to play in the NBA together.