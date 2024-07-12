Serena Williams Slams Harrison Butker at 2024 ESPYS: ‘We Don’t Need You’

Serena Williams slammed Harrison Butker at the 2024 ESPYS on Thursday.

Serena and her sister, Venus Williams, along with Quinta Brunson, joked on stage about women’s sports.

“Go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sport,” Venus said to the audience.

“Except you, Harrison Butker, we don’t need you,” added Serena.

“At all, like, ever,” said Brunson.

Many praised the three for their callout of Butker, while others were frustrated with it.

“I’ve seen this clip 10 thousand times and I love it every time!! 🤣❤️” one person commented on TikTok.

However, another user wrote, “This is why this country is so great…. he can have his opinion on things and you can too… welcome to America.”

“This was so disappointing. This isn’t a platform for insults,” a third person added.

Ironically enough, the Kansas City Chiefs player was actually present in the audience. However, the camera did not pan to him to get his reaction. It’s safe to assume it wasn’t a positive one.

Serena Williams Calls Out Harrison Butker at 2024 ESPYS

These comments by Serena, Venus, and Brunson come just a few months after Butker’s controversial commencement speech.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

“I’m beyond blessed with the many talents god has given me,” he added, “But it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

Many individuals were floored and offended by Butker’s speech.