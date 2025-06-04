Chicago Mother Allegedly Stabbed Her 3 Children To ‘Make Them Go To Heaven’

A 23-year-old Chicago mother, Aurionah-Rakii-Karie Parker-White, allegedly stabbed her three children, ages 1, 3, and 5, on their wrists. In a shocking revelation, the five-year-old allegedly told medical staff that Parker-White injured them to “make them go to heaven.”

Videos by Suggest

According to CBS News, citing police sources, Parker-White allegedly attacked her children by stabbing them on their wrists on Wednesday, May 28, at around 5:45 p.m. Reportedly, the mother then exited her South Harvard Avenue house, bloodied and pleading for help.

NBC 5 reported that neighbor DeVaughen Stringfellow, identified as a tow truck driver, saw the one-year-old wearing nothing but a bloody diaper in the street. Next to the boy was an abandoned car tire.

At the time, Stringfellow jumped in and attempted to help the screaming woman.

“She kept screaming like: ‘I need help! Help me! My baby! I called the police! They didn’t come!'” Stringfellow told CBS News. “So, at first, I wasn’t going to put them in my truck with the blood — but I threw them all in the truck.”

‘Make Them Go To Heaven’

Stringfellow took Parker-White and her three children to Saint Bernard Hospital. It was at the hospital that the five-year-old son allegedly told staff that his mother had attempted to kill the three of them. He then allegedly added that she “was going to make them go to heaven.”

Moments later, the three children were transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital. They remained in serious condition, as per police.

Aurionah-Rakii-Karie Parker-White was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery to a child.

During a Sunday, June 1, hearing, prosecutors alleged that Parker-White admitted to the stabbing, saying it was wrong. Moreover, the woman said that she was stressed as she raised the three children by herself, and that she allegedly wanted to kill them and herself.

NBC 5 reports that, moments after the alleged stabbing, the five-year-old son, who allegedly later revealed she had tried to kill him and his siblings, consoled his mother by putting his bloodied arm on Parker-White.

“This is what’s messing me up because I can’t get this out my head,” Stringfellow said of the shocking moment.