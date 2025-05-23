Two University Students Dead After Suspected Murder-Suicide

Two students from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville were found dead in what the police believe to be a murder-suicide. This tragedy happened on Monday, May 19, when 22-year-old Hallie Helms and Kelsie Martin were found in their Wisconsin-Platteville residency.

According to PEOPLE, officers responded to a 911 disturbance call at Wilgus Hall around 4 PM. Once they arrived, they were unable to save Helms. Martin was in critical condition, so they rushed her to a local hospital. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save Martin either, and they later declared her dead.

Both victims were identified as having died from gunshot wounds. Even from the preliminary autopsy, their deaths suggested murder-suicide. Officials described the incident as “targeted and isolated,” as per ABC News.

“No other subjects are suspected to have been involved in the incident,” said the UW-Platteville Police Department.

Martin was the Wilgus Hall Assistant Resident Director, as well as a psychology major. She hailed from Beloit, Wisconsin, while Helms was from Baraboo, Wisconsin. Helms was an elementary education major and another resident of Wilgus Hall.

These two deaths have shaken the University. Both students had just graduated with their degrees two days before their tragic deaths. Since the incident, the school has cancelled all remaining final exams for the week.

In a message on Facebook, the University shared a heart-aching message. “Thank you to all who have reached out to us through messages and offered to support in so many meaningful ways,” it wrote.

“We are overwhelmed by your kindness. We are a close community, and this outpouring of care is a powerful reminder of who we are. We do not take it for granted.” It ended the post with “#PioneerStrong.”

According to Joe Hallman, chief of police, residents aren’t allowed weapons in the residence halls. They’re allowed to keep them at the police department for specific activities like shooting club.

We don’t yet know the details on how these two girls gained access to weapons. More importantly, we don’t know why they were compelled to commit this act soon after their graduation.