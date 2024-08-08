crossfit-games-competitor-dies-after-drowning-in-swim-competition

An athlete tragically drowned during a swimming event at a CrossFit competition in Texas earlier today, authorities have confirmed.

Lazar Đukić, 28, was last spotted near the conclusion of a live-streamed 800-meter swim during the CrossFit Games at Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth on Thursday morning. According to The Barbell Spin, Đukić was not thought to have completed the race.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, seven firefighter units were dispatched to a potential drowning incident at the lakeshore shortly after 8 a.m. First responders recovered a body from the water around 10 a.m., as reported by the outlet.

During a press briefing, CrossFit CEO Don Faul expressed his deep sorrow over the athlete’s passing, stating that he is “gutted” by the loss.

“We’ll continue to be focused on our community and the family through this tragic set of circumstances,” Faul said.

Of course, CrossFit has announced that all events for the remainder of the day have been canceled.

The athlete’s body has been transferred to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, and the name will be disclosed once the family has been notified, according to police. Faul stated that CrossFit is fully cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

Đukić, a competitor from Serbia, has participated in the CrossFit Games for several years. He holds an impressive rank of third in Serbia and 88th globally in the men’s category.

In the days leading up to the Games, the athlete playfully hinted at his participation on Instagram. Late Wednesday night, he urged his fans to watch his individual run-swim event.

Đukić disappeared during the swimming segment of the individual run-swim event, which began with a 3.5-mile run and concluded with an 800-meter swim.

The incident took place Thursday morning at Marine Creek Lake. According to authorities, the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a call around 8 a.m. local time about a participant in the CrossFit Games who had gone missing in the water.

Meanwhile, footage posted on the CrossFit Games’ Instagram captured hundreds of athletes warming up before sunrise on Thursday. Approximately 10,000 participants from around the globe have gathered in Fort Worth for the event, which will continue through Sunday.