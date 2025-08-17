Chicago Man Shot Dead While Livestreaming On Facebook, Suspect At Large

A 42-year-old Chicago man, Kevin Watson, was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live when he was shot down by an unknown suspect who has yet to be caught.

As reported by NBC News, citing the Chicago Police Department, the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 13. At around 6 p.m., while Watson was livestreaming at a West Madison parking lot in South Austin, someone approached him and fatally shot him in the chest.

Reportedly, 11 minutes into his stream, Watson is seen reacting to someone passing in front of his vehicle.

“Wha’ts up, bro?” Watson asked while putting his hands in the air. Then, he exited his car, yelling was heard, and then a single gunshot was fired. The alleged suspect then is heard leaving the scene in another vehicle.

A bystander called the police, and Watson was transported to a local hospital. There, however, he was pronounced dead.

Family Reacts

Watson’s sister, Shamika, who had been with him before the shooting, actually drove past the commotion shortly after the incident. It was only once she got home that people began calling her about his brother getting shot while on Facebook Live.

When he arrived at the scene, Kevin Watson was already in an ambulance. She drove to the hospital, and she, along with her family, was delivered the devastating news of Watson’s passing.

“They had told us, we’re sorry, we brought him back,” Shamika said. “They said he came to them dead on arrival, but somehow they brought him back but he lost so much blood, he just went.”

Shamika remembered Watson lovingly, describing him as her “best friend” and a loving father.

“He was outgoing. He loved to dress, was very outspoken, definitely a good father, uncle, brother,” she added, saying that Watson “was loved by so many people all over the world.”

Watson’s other sister, Teletha, detailed to NBC5 how the family is struggling to cope with his loss.

“We can’t eat, we can’t sleep, my head has been banging,” Teletha said. “I’m hurt, I’m angry, I’m sad, I’m sick. I don’t even believe that this is the new reality.”

Reportedly, no one has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting. Watson’s family believes that he was killed by an acquaintance of his, but the incident remains under investigation.