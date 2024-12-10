Chevy Chase Sparks Concern After Debuting Nasty Black Eye in New Photos

Chevy Chase caused quite a stir on social media by posing a photo of himself with a nasty-looking black eye.

The comedian icon took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 9, with a sweet photo of him embracing his granddaughter. “[Emily Chase] and [Alex Baglieri] brought my beautiful granddaughter over,” Chase gushed in the post’s caption. “Check out her fanny!”

Although it’s an adorable photo, many of Chase’s fans grew concerned due to the noticeable shiner he had. “Looks like you got a Louisville slugger in the eye,” one fan wrote in the comment section. “Get well soon.”

Another fan wrote, “You get in [a] fight? With that squirrel?!”

Other fans asked if he went hiking with fellow comedian Jay Leno, who recently experienced a nasty fall while staying at a hotel in Pennsylvania, which was on top of a large hill.

He told TMZ at the time that he was heading to a restaurant at the bottom of the hill and decided to take a “shortcut” instead of following the path. Unfortunately, one thing led to another, and he took the now-infamous tumble, leaving him swollen and bruised.

“I fell down. Boom, boom, boom,” Leno explained. “I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye.”

Despite the concerning injury, Leno said he continued on and was able to perform at the Yaamava Casino in Southern California days later. He did end up visiting a hospital following the event and was forced to wear an eye patch and a wrist wrap afterward.

He reassured everyone at the Las Vegas event that he was healing. “I’m feeling good. I’ve got a broken wrist, but I’m all right.”

Sources Previously Shared That Chevy Chase ‘Chooses to Be Genuinely Kind’ After Years of Allegedly Bad On-Set Behavior

In late October, a source told Closer Weekly that Chevy Chase is choosing to be “genuinely kind” after years of having allegedly bad on-set behavior.

“A lot of people can fake being nice and then show their true colors, but that’s not the case with Chevy,” the insider shared. “His nasty spots are gone, and he’s prioritizing other people’s feelings over his own.”

The source further spoke about how Chase enjoys life with his family at home. “For one thing, he’s a total family man, and his wife and his grown daughters have him wrapped around their fingers,” they explained. “Chevy’s always happy to help neighbors — even strangers on the street — and he’ll pick up the tab after lunch with friends.”

They then added, “His reputation as a cantankerous brat may precede him, but Chevy chooses to be genuinely kind these days, and people are happy to see the change is here to stay.”

Chase has been accused of having poor behavior while on Saturday Night Live and Community sets. In 2022, CBS Sunday Morning’s Jim Axelrod confronted the actor about the rumors. “When people [say], ‘Chevy has been a jerk,’ are these unfounded cheap shots?”

“I guess you’d have to ask them,” Chevy answered with a laugh. “I don’t give a crap! I am who I am. And I like who I am. I don’t care. And it’s part of me that I don’t care. I’ve thought about that a lot, and I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care.”



