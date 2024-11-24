Jay Leno Hits Red Carpet With Swollen and Bruised Face Following Nasty Fall

Days after a pretty nasty fall, Jay Leno was spotted with a bruised face while attending amfAR Las Vegas at Wynn Las Vegas.

Despite the noticeable injury, the comedy icon was all smiles as he headed into the event wearing an all-blue ensemble as he made his way into the event on Friday, Nov. 22.

While at the event, which was for AIDS research, He reportedly told reporters, “I’m feeling good. I’ve got a broken wrist, but I’m all right.”



Jay Leno attends amfAR in Las Vegas following a nasty fall. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for amfAR; Photo by David Becker/Getty Images))

Jay Leno previously revealed to TMZ that the fall occurred while he was staying at a Pittsburgh hotel located on a hill. He was heading to a restaurant down the hill, but instead of taking the path, he decided to take a shortcut. One thing led to another and he took the nasty tumble, leaving him swollen and bruised.

He said he fell from the hill, which he claimed was “60 to 70 feet high.”

“I fell down. Boom, boom, boom. I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye,” Jay explained.

However, Leno told the media outlet that the injuries didn’t stop him from performing at the Yaamava Casino in Southern California last weekend.

He had pushed through to perform because a couple of thousand people were waiting for him to take the stage. He didn’t want to disappoint them.

After his stand-up performance, Jay Leno visited a nearby hospital to have the injuries looked at. He was forced to wear an eye patch and wrist wrap following the accident.

Jay Leno’s Nasty Fall Comes Two Years After His Car Fire Accident



Jay Leno’s hotel stumble comes just two years after he was hospitalized with serious burns following a car fire accident.

According to TMZ, the longtime comedian was at the Los Angeles garage where he stores his prized vehicles when one of them suddenly burst into flames. The terrifying explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face.

However, it did not injure his eye or ear.

Following the devastating car fire, Jay Leno was transported to nearby Grossman Burn Center.

A little over a month after the fire, Jay Leno opened up on Today about the accident. He said he was working with a friend, Dave Killackey, on a 1907 white steam car that had a clogged fuel line.

“I was underneath it, trying to unclog it, and so I said, blow some air through the line,” Leno recalled. He then heard a “poof,” and “then suddenly I got a face full of gas and then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire.”

“I said to my friend, I said, ‘Dave I am on fire here,’” Jay declared.

Killackey then described the scene as a “wall of fire,” noting he couldn’t even see Leno’s face. “I grabbed him by the head and pulled his head into my chest,” Killackey said.

After he was able to put the fire out, Killackey told Leno to go to the bathroom and treat his burns. Killackey stated it was horrific and scary. “It doesn’t take a genius to say, ‘Call 911.’”