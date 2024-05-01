Cher Reveals Why She Likes Dating Younger Men, and Once Rejected Elvis Presley

Cher recently opened up about why she enjoys dating younger men. The singer, who is now 77, is currently in a relationship with 38-year-old Alexander “AE” Edwards.

When discussing her dating history, she also revealed that she once rejected the icon himself — Elvis Presley.

“It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him and it wasn’t that they were bad people, it’s just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation … I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men,” she said.

Cher then went on to explain her habit of dating younger guys.

“The reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older — well now they’re all dead — but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones that [did].”

She added that today’s younger men were “raised by women like me!”

Cher Claims ‘Love Doesn’t Know Math’ Amid Age Gap Romance

Cher is currently dating a 38-year-old music executive. She first confirmed their relationship back in 2022 by posting a photo of him on X.

She captioned the photo with his name and a heart emoji. When a fan asked whether he was her “new man,” she replied with a “🥰” emoji.

While many critics bashed her for the age gap between her and Alexander, she wrote on X that “Love doesn’t know math.”

Additionally, back in 2022, Cher spoke about her relationship on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she admitted at the time. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

As for why she pursues younger men? As stated above, Cher simply believes they’re more willing to approach her. In her personal experience, men closer to her age seem too intimidated to make a move. Their loss!