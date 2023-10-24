How Big Is The Age Gap Between Cher And Her Boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards?

Fans are amazed by how Cher has aged gracefully, but you won’t believe the age difference between her and her current partner!

As astonishing images of Cher at 77 continue to circulate, it’s evident that the pop-rock icon has successfully turned back time!

In an exclusive interview with Extra, Cher was asked to share her secret to living and maintaining a youthful life at her age. Also, and most notably, Cher was asked about her sweet romance with 37-year-old music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

“I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together. We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other,” Cher said with a grin.

YouTube

Cher also brought up that Edwards is “more obviously shy” than she is. The “Welcome To Burlesque” even described him as “reserved.”

During the interview, Cher admitted that the age difference between them does come up often.

“Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about… The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, [is]?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references… He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet,'” Cher explained.

However, Cher was quick to share that Edwards does know who Tina Turner is, though!

When asked to elaborate more about her “special relationship” with Turner, Cher said, “Both of us were younger when we were married and both of our husbands were pretty much the boss…”

She continued, “The first time she did my show, she was with Ike and it was a completely different Tina… Sonny wasn’t the same way, but he was very much the boss… And she wanted to know how did I leave and I said, ‘I just walked out.’”

YouTube

Cher has always been a strong woman and she’s not shy about speaking her mind, whether it’s about politics or, as in a recent story, other people like Madonna.

An old interview from the 90s showed Cher calling Madonna out for being rude to her, Cher has since declared that her “beef” with Madonna was and still is a thing of the past.

Right now, Cher is promoting her new holiday album called “Christmas.” This comes after years of turning down the idea of a holiday album.

“This must be the right time, because I was asked forever and starting from Sonny and Cher days,” the musician commented.

After some convincing, Edwards also worked on the album with her. Cher shared, “It’s a very strange Christmas album. All the tracks are their own little islands. Nothing seems to go together, but when you hear it, it works.”

The album was released on October 20th.