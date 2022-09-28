Get To Know Chelsea Tyler, Steven Tyler’s Daughter Who Is A  Musician In Her Own Right￼

You may have followed the career of Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler for years, but you probably don’t know too much about his children. Tyler’s daughter, Chelsea, seems to have inherited the gift for music that has made her father a stellar rock legend for decades.

She was born Chelsea Anna Tallarico (Tallarico is Steven Tyler’s birth surname) in Marshfield, Massachusetts, on March 6, 1989, to Tyler and his second wife, clothing designer Teresa Barrick. Her younger brother, Taj, was born two years later, in 1991. She also has two half-sisters, Liv and Mia, from her father’s previous relationships.

She Made Her Foray Into The Entertainment Industry At A Young Age

Chelsea debuted on the acting scene in 2001 at the age of 12 when she appeared in the video of Aerosmith’s song “Fly Away from Here.”

She also appeared in an episode of Lizzie McGuire.

One of Chelsea’s first musical performances was when she joined her father on stage in 2008 to sing “Remember (Walking in the Sand)” at the opening of the Thayer Academy Center for the Performing Arts in Braintree, Massachusetts, where she and her brother Taj are alumni. She looked and sounded like a natural up there in front of an audience right next to her proud dad.

She And Her Future Husband, Jon Foster, Formed Electronic-Soul Duo KANEHOLLER Together

Chelsea and Foster were introduced by Zoë Kravitz while living in Brooklyn. Chelsea was pursuing a modeling career; Jon was seeking to become an actor. They initially bonded because of a mutual love of electronic, soul, and jazz music and created KANEHOLLER.

The name was inspired by their ancestry: “Kane” is Gaelic for “bottle” and “holler” means to cry out. They later moved to Los Angeles and set up a music studio there.

They toured around the US with British duo Ting Tings in 2016 and released their first official project the same year.

They Grew Their Family In 2020 And 2022

Chelsea and Foster got engaged in 2014 and married on June 20, 2015, in Carmel, California. They welcomed their first child, a boy named Vincent Frank Foster, in February 2020. Their second child, daughter Isabella Rae Foster, was born in March 2022.