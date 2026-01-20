‘Charmed’ Star’s Ex-Husband Contests Their Divorce Settlement Nearly 2 Years After Her Death

Nearly two years after Charmed star Shannen Doherty passed away amid her battle with cancer, the late actress’s ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko, is now contesting their divorce settlement.

The former exes were married for 11 years before Doherty filed for divorce in 2023. The actress signed the divorce settlement on July 12, 2024. It was finalized the next day, which was the same day she died from cancer.

According to EW, Doherty’s estate and Christopher Cortazzo, trustee of the Shannen Doherty Family Trust, previously filed a legal petition in November 2025, alleging that Iswarienko had failed to fulfill certain “monetary obligations” outlined in the divorce settlement.

The filing claimed that per the settlement, Iswarienko was to sell Doherty’s $1.5 million home in Dripping Springs, Texas. However, he has not yet listed the property. He also refuses to return a number of the late actress’ belongings and has failed to produce an inventory of his photographs of her. He was also to present copies of the photos, which he has not done.

The filing further stated that Iswarienko was supposed to pay $100,000 for his and Doherty’s shared Mooney M-20 airplane. He has allegedly “unilaterally withheld $50,274” from Doherty’s estate after making the sale in August 2024. He has not paid the entire sum.

Iswarienko has now responded to the petition with a legal motion, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, to contest the settlement. He argued that the estate’s documents were brought to the wrong court. Therefore, his filing argues that the Court lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

Iswarienko further claimed Cortazzo has “failed to show he has authority under the trust” to demand that he comply with the divorce settlement.

The ‘Charmed’ Star Previously Revealed Her Ex-Husband Had a 2-Year Affair Before They Divorced

Following her 2023 filing, Doherty’s rep, Leslie Sloane, issued a statement saying divorce was never in the plans.

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option.”

The Charmed star revealed during a podcast episode that her ex-husband had cheated on her during their marriage. She discovered the situation right before she was set to have surgery.

“I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over,” she said. “That my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years. At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart.”

“To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go,” she pointed out. “I couldn’t go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed.”

Doherty further shared that she continued her cancer treatment amid her marriage falling apart. “Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you’re going to get a f—- divorce and trying to get to the truth of that.”

Doherty was previously married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994. She was also married to Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003.