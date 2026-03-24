charlie-puth-and-wife-welcome-baby

Charlie Puth and his wife, Brooke Sansone, have a new baby. Let’s just say they got a little help from their friends when it came to picking the name.

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The “Attention” singer announced the birth of his first child with his wife in a March 23 Instagram post. The post, which came 10 days after the baby’s arrival, featured a slideshow of photos from the big day.

The adorable snapshots included a close-up of Brooke’s baby son, his tiny hand resting on her chest just below a significant piece of jewelry: a gem-encrusted necklace with a large “J” for Jude.

Another photo in the slideshow gives a first look at the couple’s new baby, though his face is strategically hidden—a rare move of under-sharing from Puth. Other images show the singer cradling the baby while feeding him a bottle, custom bedding embroidered with “Jude,” and sweet Polaroids of the new family of three in the hospital.

The new parents documented their baby’s first few days on Polaroids, complete with adorable, handwritten captions. “Playing Jude ‘In My Life’ by The Beatles,” one reads. Another celebrated a major milestone: “He drank over 30ml of formula! A new record.” Both were dated March 14, just a day after his birth.

“Hey Jude 🩵 3.13.26,” Puth and his wife captioned their joint Instagram post, making a not-so-subtle musical reference to The Beatles’ hit of the same name.

Charlie Puth Fans React to His Big Baby News: ‘So Precious!’

Of course, Puth’s fans rushed to the comments to congratulate him and his wife on the new baby.

“A new song begins! Welcome, sweet Jude 🤍 💫 You have the most loving and beautiful Mom + Dad,” one top comment read. “Big congrats 🎉 what a memorable year this is for you and your fam,” another onlooker added. “Welcome to the world, Jude!!! So precious! Congratulations, Charlie and your wife!” a third Instagram denizen exclaimed.

Puth, who featured on and co-wrote Wiz Khalifa’s smash hit “See You Again,” announced back in October that he and his wife were expecting in the music video for his song, “Changes.”

In the video, the pop star, 34, stands beside Brooke, 26, who wears a red sweater and cradles her baby bump. Smiling, he places his hands over hers and gives her a warm look before they walk away together.

Image via YouTube / Charlie Puth

A nice way to mark the occasion… and create buzz for a new single.