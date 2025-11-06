Pop Star Behind One of the Biggest Songs Ever Announces Wife’s Pregnancy

The pop star hitmaker behind Wiz Khalifa’s 2015 smash “See You Again” is trading chart-toppers for diaper changes—he’s about to be a daddy…

On October 16, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, who featured on and co-wrote “See You Again,” announced he and his wife, Brooke Sansone, are expecting their first baby. He revealed the news in a clip from the music video for his song, “Changes.”

In the video, the 33-year-old pop star stands beside Sansone, 26, who is wearing a red sweater and resting her hands on her stomach. Smiling, he places his hands over hers and looks at her warmly. The couple then walks away together.

Of course, the YouTube comments section for “Changes” (which had racked up over 4 million views so far) was filled with fans congratulating the couple.

“CONGRATULATIONS, CHARLIE! YOU AND BROOKE ARE GONNA HAVE AMAZING KIDS,” one onlooker exclaimed. “Jr Puth announcement can’t be any better,” another fan wrote. “NEW BABY AND A NEW ALBUM??!!!!” a third fan gushed.

Charlie Puth Makes His Wife’s Pregnancy Instagram Official

This being the year of our lord 2025, simply dropping the baby news in a video isn’t enough. The pop star made his wife’s pregnancy Instagram official a few days later.

The post, a masterclass in soft-launching a human, kicked off with a mirror selfie of Puth and a visibly pregnant Sansone doing their nighttime routine. It also featured the obligatory ultrasound video and, of course, a plug for the “Changes” music video.

“Auntie K is READY,” fellow pop star Katy Perry wrote in the comments section. “Omg that kid is probably mixing beats in the womb,” another onlooker added.

Meanwhile, one fan was inspired by baby Puth’s ultrasound footage…

“I can already see you making a song with your baby’s heartbeat,” they suggested…