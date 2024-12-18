Charges Dropped Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Drug Mule Brendan Paul

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, received a legal victory, as all the felony drug charges against him were officially dropped.

Paul faced felony drug possession following his arrest in Miami earlier this year. He was apprehended at Opa Locka Airport just after the interception of Diddy‘s private jet by federal agents.

Cocaine and marijuana candy were allegedly discovered in Paul’s bag while he was being searched at the time. His arrest occurred as federal agents were raiding Diddy’s Miami property.

Nine months after his arrest, Florida state prosecutors dismissed Paul’s charges. His attorney, Brian Bieber, told TMZ that the dismissal was due to his completion of a pretrial diversion program.

Federal sources told the media outlet that Paul did not make a plea deal with federal prosecutors in the Diddy case. He previously worked as the rapper’s main assistant.

Although Paul has avoided jail time, his former boss remains behind bars after his latest bail request was denied.

Diddy was arrested in October and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to start in May 2025.

Sources Say Diddy Is ‘Trying to Be Positive’ As He Prepares to Celebrate His First Christmas in Jail

Meanwhile, sources close to Diddy revealed that he is now “trying to be positive” as he prepares to spend his first Christmas behind bars.

“The holidays will be especially hard for the family without their father,” the insider told Us Weekly.

Federal prison consultant Sam Mangel told the media outlet that the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Diddy is being held, does not have decorations.

“When their family leaves, inmates become very solemn,” he explained. “It becomes very depressing.”

Brad Rouse, a former inmate who served time at the prison between 2008 and 2009 and has since become a mentor assisting criminal defenders and their families, said Christmas is “especially tough” for fathers with young children at home.

“The holidays were more painful for them,” Rouse noted. He also said the detention center is a “very hard, difficult place.”

“It wasn’t easy to be in jail during holidays,” the former inmate continued. “But we were all in it together.”

Mangel said that Diddy might eat his holiday meal with fellow famous inmate Sam Bankman-Fried, a crypto mogul who is being held for fraud. Bankman-Fried is also housed in the same unit as the rap mogul.

“I think they’ll probably eat together and discuss what part of the world they were in last year with their families,” Mangel added. “They’re from higher socioeconomic backgrounds before coming in there. So they can reminisce [about] what island they were on last year.”