Chanel Slammed For Stickers, String Bracelets In Their $825 Advent Calendar: ‘This Has To Be A Joke’

Tis’ the season for branded advent calendars. This year’s entry from Chanel celebrates the 100th anniversary of their legendary fragrance Chanel No. 5. The limited edition calendar is crafted in the silhouette of the No. 5 flacon—and it costs a whopping $825.

This collector’s item features 27 boxes numbered from 5 to 31, and are supposedly filled with products from the high-end company. With the hefty price tag that comes along with it, buyers were expecting some pretty spectacular items to be hiding inside.

Is it filled with luxurious beauty items? Maybe there’s something exclusive inside that you can only get with this special advent calendar? Could there be a beautiful piece of jewelry?

‘This Is A Joke’

TikToker Elise Harmon recently shared a series of unboxing videos that featured her opening up her limited edition Chanel advent calendar.

“Am I crazy? Absolutely, but I’ve never seen a Chanel advent calendar, so let’s see if it’s worth the hype,” Harmon told her viewers.

She started out by praising the packaging for the Chanel advent calendar, which was absolutely on point. She gave it a much-deserved 10 out of 10. But her excitement quickly turned to disappointment when she started opening up the boxes on the inside.

First, Harmon noticed that the boxes were numbered 5 to 31 instead of having the traditional countdown to Christmas numbers of 1 to 24. She assumed the number change was due to the Chanel No. 5 fragrance.

The first box she opened was the one that looked the most “promising,” which was box number nine. What she found inside was a massive disappointment.

“This is a joke! Stickers?!” Harmon exclaimed

A Number Of ‘Cheap’ Letdowns

As Harmon continued to open the different boxes, her growing disappointment and frustration was noticeable. Box eight featured a dust bag with absolutely nothing in it. “I can’t make this up,” she said.

When she opened box 24, she took out a tiny flipbook that made her laugh. “Okay, well, we’re moving on.”

The other “cheap” products inside the Chanel advent calendar included a magnet, a money clip, a string bracelet, a mini mirror, a paperweight, and a key chain.

There were a couple of products that Harmon was pleased with. Box seven had a bottle of Chanel Hand Cream, and box 30 featured a mini jar of body cream. Harmon called it “very cute,” but noted that the jar of body cream was so small, it didn’t even have enough product to cover her left arm.

Box 20 was a hit, as it featured Chanel’s Rouge Allure lipstick. Harmon’s reaction was simply, “She’s gorgeous.” She was also happy with the full-sized bottle of Le Vernis nail polish in red, as well as the full and travel size bottles of the Chanel No. 5 fragrance.

We’re glad that it wasn’t a total loss for Harmon, but we won’t be shelling out that much cash for an advent calendar anytime soon.