Celebrity Reveals Pregnancy 1 Year After Her Toddler Died in Drowning Accident

One year after her 3-year-old son Trigg passed away following a drowning accident, celebrity TikToker Emilier Kiser announced she and her husband Brady are expecting their third child.

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In a recent Instagram post, Emilie shared the exciting news with a bump photo.

“We are so grateful and excited to share that we will be welcoming another baby into our family 🤍🪿,” she wrote. “This news feels very surreal and has already been such a bright light to us during some of our darkest days.”

She then stated, “As I stated last year, my family’s privacy will always be my priority. Because of that, I’m not sure how much I will be sharing about this pregnancy and next phase of life, but I appreciate your understanding as I navigate those boundaries. This baby has already brought so much hope and joy into our home, and we are treasuring every moment of it together.”

Emilie thanked everyone in advance for all the love, well wishes, and support as she and her family navigate through the “next chapter” of their lives.

“Love you guys,” she added.

Along with Trigg, the couple also has a second child, a son named Theodore, who was born in March 2025.

Emilie has more than 3.1 million followers on TikTok and another 2 million on Instagram.

The TikTok Influencer’s Eldest Son Died Days After He Fell in the Family’s Pool

Emilie and Brady’s eldest son, Trigg, died on May 18, 2025, after he was hospitalized following a drowning incident at the family’s residence.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Chandler Police Department, spokesperson Sonu Wasu confirmed the details about the tragic incident. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” the statement read.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing. This is still an open investigation,” Wasu’s statement further shared. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

According to the police report, Trigg was in the backyard unsupervised for more than 9 minutes. He was in the water for about 7 of those minutes.

Law enforcement further alleged Brady had been watching an NBA playoff game at the time of the accident. He even placed a $25 bet around the time of the drowning.

“Brady’s statements do not match what is seen on the video,” the police report stated. “He did not accurately describe one thing [Trigg] did after he went outside. This leads to the conclusion that Brady was not aware of what [Trigg] was doing and was not watching him”

“The combination of these factors led to drowning,” the report noted. “And a remedy to any of the contributing circumstances could have prevented the outcome.”

Brady was not charged in the drowning death of Trigg.







