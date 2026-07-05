Inside Details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Leaked by High-Profile Guest

A high-profile guest posted and quickly deleted some inside detials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding.

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According to screenshots, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron took to X to share a lengthy post about the wedding. He stated that it was “such a privilege” to be at the highly anticipated event.

“Having been in Taylor Swift’s orbit since AMC first took her Eras Tour to move threatres globally in 2023, and with AMC’s headquarters ironiclally located in Kansas CIty home to the Chiefs, I saw early on that true roamnce was at hand,” he wrote.

Aron then stated that a “new era” in the romance officially commenced during the wedding ceremony.

He also pointed out that Madison Square Garden didn’t look like its normal state.

“Immediately upon entry, everything… floors, walls, ceilings… was draped in peach and white,” Aron shared. “Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one year-old to laet teenager-hood, were on display.”

The AMC Theatres CEO further noted that a small portion of the venue was cordoned off, with no indication that basketball or hockey shares that space.

“Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat,” he continued. “Everything draped off this time in green and white. Real flowers and I think artificial trees welcomed fifteen rows of maybe 75 or so chairs. They say there were around one thousand attendees, but surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small. Everything was close.”

Aron further detailed the reception, which he described as a larger stage set of a “Secret Garden.” The reception included five-story-tall lit “trees,” as well as “superb” food and drink.

The Guest Praises the Couple And America For One Amazing Weekend

Meanwhile, Aron reflected on the couple’s weekend, which coincided with America’s 250th anniversary.

“In a world that is troubled, with war and conflict, problems and polarization, night was a night where one story shined brightly – that love conquers all,” he wrote. “On Saturday, July 4, 2026, the United States reaches its 250th anniversary. It will be a glorious day too. But on Friday, July 3, 2026, the celebration was all about the wedding.”

Aron then congratulated “Trav and Tay-tay.”

“Swifties every and a perhaps large-than-normal Chiefs Nation wishes that your happy day will continue without end,” he added.