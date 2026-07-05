Multiple MSG Employees Reportedly Kicked out Before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding — Here’s Why

Multiple employees at Madison Square Garden (MSG) were reportedly removed from the venue right before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding due to privacy issues.

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Page Six reports that at least four union workers were removed from the venue on Thursday. One source initially stated that two stagehands were removed after they were caught taking photos.

A fellow insider later confirmed that it was actually four stagehands.

Another source then clarified that the stagehands were not fired. This was because they work for the union, not Madison Square Garden.

“They would have to go to arbitration before they were fired,” the insider shared.

The same source then said that the stagehands will be sanctioned instead of fired. “They can’t work at Garden anymore,” the source continued. “But they could work at other places [within the Madison Square conglomerate].”

The Famous Venue’s Corporate Employees Were Previously Banned

Days before the union workers’ removal, Page Six reported that MSG’s corporate employees had previously been banned from the venue.

“MSG is off limits to all corporate employees this week,” an insider told the media outlet on Tuesday. They also pointed out that employees “were not given a reason why, it’s a no-go zone.”

Employees were able to return to the venue on July 5, two days after the big wedding.

Security increased inside the venue, with production crews reportedly prohibited from carrying their phones. TMZ reported that employees were wearing wristbands and had to go through an extra layer of security to do work inside MSG.

Unfortunately for the couple, details about their wedding leaked. Instead of an MSG employee or union worker, a guest, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron shared info about the nuptials.

In a since-deleted X post, Aron shared detials about the venue’s decorations.

“Immediately upon entry, everything… floors, walls, ceilings… was draped in peach and white,” Aron shared. “Large blow-up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year, from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display.”

He also wrote, “Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat. Everything draped off this time in green and white. Real flowers and I think artificial trees welcomed fifteen rows of maybe 75 or so chairs. They say there were around one thousand attendees, but surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small. Everything was close.”