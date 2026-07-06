One of Taylor Swift’s Relatives Shares Details About Her Wedding

Not long after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows, a relative of the pop star shared some details about the star-studded wedding.

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While speaking to LBC News, Swift’s aunt Robin Gentry opened up about the emotional moments of the event. “They cried, and they laughed,” she shared. “And they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed.”

Although she didn’t go into further detail about the wedding and reception, Gentry did note that there was “lots” of food and that the wedding cake was amazing.

The media outlet further reported that the wedding had approximately 1,000 guests and cost around $20 million.

Along Gentry others have spoken out about the wedding. One wedding guest, AMC Theatres CEO, Adam Aron, gave full details about the event’s decor.

“Immediately upon entry, everything… floors, walls, ceilings… was draped in peach and white,” Aron shared in a since-deleted X post. “Large blow-up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year, from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display.”

He then said, “Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat. Everything draped off this time in green and white. Real flowers and I think artificial trees welcomed fifteen rows of maybe 75 or so chairs. They say there were around one thousand attendees, but surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small. Everything was close.”

The Couple Made Sure to Not Make the Wedding Guest List Stressful For Themselves

Months before the wedding, Swift spoke about who she was planning to invite while appearing on The Graham Norton Show.

“I know it’s going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount [of guests], and people are on the bubble, right?” she said. “And you have to evaluate and assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there. I’m not going to do that. Anyone that I’ve ever talked to [is invited].”

She then stated, “It’s like, ‘Oh, we have to have hung out eight times.’ It’s like, ‘You’re on the bubble. We’ve hung out five times.’ It’s going to be fun. I shouldn’t have said any of that.”

Among those who attended the event were Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Camila Cabello, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, and Maren Morris.