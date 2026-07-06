rap-music-icon-no-shows-concert

Rap music icon Lil Wayne was reportedly a no-show at a scheduled performance last week.

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According to TMZ, the famed wrapper was set to perform at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on July 1 with special guest 2 Chainz.

However, minutes after the 10:45 p.m. show was scheduled to start, the waiting crowd was told he wouldn’t be performing after all.

After receiving backlash for the incident, Lil Wayne took to his Instagram Stories to apologize.

“My Maine fans, I’m so sorry,” he wrote. “The show is being rescheduled to July 28. Please hold on to your tickets; they will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information will be emailed directly to the ticketholders.”

He then added, “I ain’t (expletive) without you. I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve.”

No explanation was given about why Lil Wayne was forced to bow out of his Maine show.

The performance was considered the first stop of Lil Wayne’s “20+ Years of Carter Classic” tour.

Other stops on the tour are Grand Rapids, Michigan, Reading, Pennsylvania, Fort Worth, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois. The tour will wrap in Knoxville, Tennessee, on October 23.

Lil Wayne Was Spotted at the Fourth of July White Party After Maine Concert No-Show

The evening after he bailed out on the Maine concert, Lil Wayne was reportedly spotted at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons.

Among those who also attended the event were DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, and Jake Paul.

Critics took to social media to speak out about Lil Wayne’s no-show.

“He knew he had a concert. That’s why he didn’t get booked for the superbowl,” one critic wrote.

Another critic then wrote, “If an artist skips your concert but shows up at a celebrity party hours later, are you asking for a refund or giving them another chance?”

“It’s f—ed up to disrespect the fans that got you the fame and wealth,” a fellow critic stated. “I understand curbing a fan or two for an autograph but to stand up ticket holders with no explanation and then go party afterwards is just some arrogant, ungrateful, d— head s—.”