famed-walt-disney-world-ride-briefly-closes-following-line-incident

A famed Walt Disney World ride was briefly closed last week after an incident in its queue.

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In a video from a Walt Disney World guest who goes by CoachBragg on TikTok, the ride appeared to be on fire, prompting guests to be removed from the line.

“I wonder what it was?” one person behind the camera asked. “It looked like someone dropped something.”

Commenting on the situation, a Walt Disney World spokesperson told PEOPLE that a guest’s phone charger had suddenly caught fire in the boarding area. This prompted cast members to quickly put out the flame and escort guests off the ride.

The spokesperson further confirmed that no guests or cast members were injured.

Although the attraction was closed due to the fire, it eventually resumed operations later in the day.

The incident occurred just a few months after it was reported that Walt Disney World guests were exposed to black mold while riding the iconic attraction.

One guest noticed that, finally, cast members were able to clean the black mold off the ride’s animatronics.

“They finally did it!” the guest wrote. “Disney has cleaned the thick black mold line on this little gondola on it’s a small world.”

Disney World Fans and Critics React to the Incident

Both fans and critics of Walt Disney World took to the TikTok video’s comment section to share their thoughts on the ordeal.

“We leave for Disney in 5 days,” one concerned fan wrote. “And I’m getting a little nervous with everything I’ve been seeing the past couple of weeks.”

Another person, who wasn’t aware of what led to the incident, blamed the park for the incident. “This is why Six Flags Parks are superior to Disney in every way, shape, and form. Actually hell, any orther amusement park other than Disney is better. Universal, Busch Gardens, Six Flags, Alton Towers, Thorpe Park, just to name a few.”

Meanwhile, one person revealed that their relative was involved in the incident.

“This happened to my sister and her family!” they wrote. “My nephew set his bag down between his legs on the boat and his brand new magnetic portable phone charger exploded in the bag and burst into flames and they had to evacuate everyone!!”

When asked if everyone was okay, the person replied, “Yes, they got off fast enough and were all safe!”