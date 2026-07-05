one-of-the-most-tragic-unsolved-murders-cases-in-us-history-to-be-depicted-in-netflix-show-starring-melissa-mccarthy

Decades after the death of JonBenét Ramsey, the tragic unsolved murder will be documented in a new Netflix show starring Melissa McCarthy.

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According to , the show centers on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history. It will deliver the “devastating personal and public reckoning” that followed the death of JonBenét on Christmas night in 1996.

JonBenét was discovered beaten and strangled in the basement of her parents’, Patsy and John Ramsey’s, Boulder, Colorado, home, on Dec. 26, 1996. Hours before the discovery, Patsy found a two-and-a-half-page handwritten ransom note demanding $118,000 for the 6-year-old beauty pageant queen’s return.

“Ramsey was murdered in the basement of the family’s home in Boulder, Colorado,” Netflix revealed. “After a national media frenzy, nearly 30 years — and more than 21,016 tips, letters, and emails later — the killer has not been found.”

McCarthy will be playing Patsy, JonBenét’s mother. Clive Owen is also starring in the film as JonBenét’s father, John.

Starring alongside McCarthy and Owen in the show are Emily Mitchell, Garret Hedlund, and Alison Pill.

Although there has been no word on an exact release date, the series is expected to premiere on Netflix this winter, around the 30th anniversary of JonBenét’s murder.

Netflix previously released a documentary about the shocking murder, Netflix Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey.

The Ramsey Family Have Experienced More Tragedy Over the Years

Boulder, Colorado, law enforcement initially investigated JonBenét’s family, John, Patsy, and her brother, Burke, as suspects.

However, two weeks after the murder, a DNA report seemingly cleared them. JonBenét’s parents and brother were formally exonerated in 2008, a couple of years after Patsy died at the age of 49.

Patsy was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in 1993 at age 36. Although she eventually went into remission, Patsy’s cancer returned in 2022. She died on June 24, 2006, nearly a decade after JonBenét’s murder. She was buried at St. James Episcopal Cemetery in Marietta, Georgia, next to her daughter.

Joe Berlinger, who directed Netflix’s documentary about the murder, previously spoke out about the evidence.

“And I am also firmly convinced that this case can be solved if the Boulder Police Department finally does what it’s supposed to do,” the filmmaker pointed out.

John Ramsey further shared that he recently met with Boulder police chief Stephen Redfearn to discuss the case. “I’ve done these media interviews — Netflix, that documentary — to keep pressure on the police. We’re not going to go away, folks,” he told Fox News Digital.



