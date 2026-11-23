The 20-year-old “looksmaxxing” influencer known as Clavicular is facing two felony counts of rape in Massachusetts superior court.

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Looksmaxxing is an online subculture that focuses on changing and optimizing a person’s physical appearance.

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was indicted on Nov. 13 on the rape counts and one misdemeanor count of providing alcohol to an underage person, NewsCenter 5 reported.

Peters appeared in Orleans District Court in October to face a rape charge.

He pleaded not guilty, posted the $10,000 bail, and was forced to give up his passport. Additionally, the judge ordered Peters to stay away from the victim. He was also prohibited from posting about the case online.

According to the criminal complaint from the district court case obtained by the news outlet, the accuser told police Peters gave her alcohol at his family’s home.

He was live-streaming the encounter on Twitch.

An officer who reviewed clips from the livestream heard the teen girl tell Peters “Wait, I’m so drunk though,” police said,

Additionally, the teen told Chatham police that she woke up the next morning to Peters sexually assaulting her.

Peters was scheduled to return to court for a probable cause hearing, NBC Boston reported. But it’s unclear if that hearing will happen because of the indictment.