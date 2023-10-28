‘My Dad Is An Angry Guy But He’s More Than A Lunatic…’: Ireland Baldwin And Other Nepo Babies Who Called Out Their Celeb Parents

Call them whatever you like, but these ‘Nepo Babies’ have a knack for humor when they roast their parents

1. Alec Baldwin And Ireland

Ireland not only attended the 2019 Comedy Central Roast of her dad but also shared some of her own jokes. She did not hold back, even bringing up the infamous voicemail incident when Alec called her a ‘thoughtless little pig’ when she was 11. And of course, his hot temper was another topic.

YouTube

One of her jokes was: “A lot of people know my dad as an angry guy, but he’s more than a lunatic who loses his temper, he also loses Emmys and Oscars. And custody of his firstborn child, am I right?”

YouTube

There were moments throughout the roast when Alec was in pure shock.

2. David, Victoria, And Harper Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham have four kids together. In an interview with Vogue Australia in July 2022, Victoria talked about her youngest, Harper, 11. She said, ‘She’s not one of those kids who go out with a full face of makeup and a crop top. She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls, and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were way too short.’

WallpaperUse

She went on, “Then David piped up and said, ‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were. And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were.

Instagram

3. Kelly Ripa And Lola Grace Consuelos

Instagram

Who can resist posting a steamy throwback pic? Kelly Ripa certainly can’t. Users appeared to love the post, but daughter Lola didn’t quite approve of the caption, asking, ‘Is the caption really necessary?’ To this, Mama Kelly replied with a sassy ‘Girl, bye.'”

Instagram

4. Judd, Maude, And Iris Apatow

In 2017, Judd shared a story on Conan about how his teenage daughters perceived him. He recounted, ‘The other day, I was making a restaurant reservation. Now, 1 out of 20 times, they recognize me. I’ll say, ‘This is Judd Apatow; do you have room for two at 8 o’clock?’ As soon as I hang up, my daughter always turns to me and says, ‘What a Hollywood jerk.’

5. Kim Kardashian And North

There are too many to pick from, but the one we particularly love is when North called out her mom for using a different voice in her Instagram story. In the video, North asked, “Why do you change your voice [in your videos]?”

When Kim asked, ‘How do I talk?” North playfully mimicked her with a high-pitched tone, saying, “Guys! So today, I got this…”

Instagram

6. Courtney Cox And Coco

Courtney shares a teenage daughter, Coco, with fellow actor David Arquette. Despite Courtney being a famous figure to the rest of us, to Coco, she’s just like any other mom. Courtney revealed in InStyle’s Spring 2022 issue, “Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I post on Instagram. Sometimes, I’ll discover something on TikTok and share it on Instagram, and she’ll say, ‘Mom, that is so out of date.’ There was this one time I did a dance, and she was utterly mortified [laughs]. Looking back, I have to admit, I’m kind of embarrassed too.”