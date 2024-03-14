cause-of-death-revealed-for-mom-who-mysteriously-died-on-flight-from-dominican-republic

A little over two weeks after a woman died suddenly on a flight from the Dominican Republic, the cause of her death has been revealed.

According to ABC News, Stefanie Smith was traveling back to her Indiana home from a Dominican Republic vacation with her boyfriend. However, the mother of two died after suddenly falling ill during her Feb. 28 flight.

The flight diverted to Turks and Caicos, where Smith was then transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. After two weeks of understandable confusion, her family was told that Smith passed away from carotid artery dissection in her neck. She was said to have died of natural causes.

Smith’s brother, Chris Volz stated that her death mid-flight was truly a tragic medical event. He also pointed out that the autopsy results do not suggest there was any foul play.

Maria Yannotti, who had vacationed with Smith, also told ABC News that Smith appeared to be healthy. She had notably gone for a run every morning before breakfast during the trip.

Sadly, Smith leaves behind two children. Her brother expects her body to be returned to the U.S. within the next week.

Former Flight Attendant Recently Shared What Happens if a Passenger Dies or Falls Ill Mid-Flight

During a recent interview with the Mirror, a former flight attendant, Lisa Hugh reveals what happens when someone dies mid-flight.

Hugh, in collaboration with My Voyage Scotland, told the media outlet that if a passenger is to die on the flight, the crew would move the body to somewhere more private than their seat. The crew is to keep the dignity of the deceased passenger maintained as much as possible.

Hugh further pointed out that the plane is to continue to its destination. Once the plane lands, authorities would take over the situation.

The medical director of Global Rescue Dr. Arnold Seid, spoke to CN Traveller about the current flight protocols. “There is no mandate to alter the flight path in the event of a death in flight. The pilot must follow certain notification regulations, depending on the country and jurisdiction of the destination airport, as well as company protocol.”

Hugh also revealed what happens when a passenger falls ill during the flight. “When a passenger falls ill during a flight, the crew immediately assesses the situation. We are trained in basic first aid and have emergency medical kits onboard. The first step is to ask if there are any medical professionals on the flight willing to assist.”

“We also communicate with the cockpit to inform the captain of the situation. Depending on the severity, the crew may administer basic care, such as providing oxygen, medication, or other first aid measures.”