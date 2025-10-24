Cause Of Death Revealed For ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Star Isabelle Tate

The 9-1-1 fandom was shocked and saddened earlier this week by the passing of 9-1-1: Nashville star Isabelle Tate. The rising star passed away at just 23 on October 1i.

Videos by Suggest

Now, new details have surfaced about the cause of death for Tate. According to Tate’s talent agency, The McCray Agency, the actor passed away from “a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.”

According to the talent agency, she passed away peacefully. Her family is asking for privacy right now. The agency suggested that fans donate to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association in lieu of flowers.

Isabelle Tate Dies

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Izzy’s memory be made at the same link,” the statement read.

“CMT is a rare multisystem, multiorgan disease that causes lifelong, progressive symptoms, including muscle weakness and atrophy in the arms and legs, sensory loss, and other complications,” according to the organization. “These symptoms often lead to challenges with balance, walking, hand use, and other daily activities.”

Sadly, the actor passed away after making her first major break. The 9-1-1 spin-off was her first major acting role and likely would have led to more opportunities coming her way. The show will pay tribute to her during next week’s episode.

Her passing comes as a complete shock to her team and talent agency. Several people took to social media to mourn the loss of Tate.

McCray Agency wrote on Facebook, “We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23.”

“I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville,” the post concluded. “She had a wonderful time.”

Meanwhile, her obituary paid tribute to her life, describing her as “an aspiring actress.” She was “full of fire, a fighter.”

It also read, “Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals – her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love.”

Let’s give her friends and family privacy as they deal with this devastating loss.