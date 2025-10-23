Young Actress Dies After Filming ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Episode — Isabelle Tate Was 23

Young actress Isabelle Tate recently passed away after filming an episode of 9-1-1 Nashville. She was 23 years old.

According to her obituary, Isabella Tate passed away on Oct. 19. She previously graduated from Middle Tennessee University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. Along with being an aspiring actress, Tate volunteered for various initiatives, particularly for animals.

Tate played Julie in the pilot episode of 9-1-1 Nashville.

“Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others,” Tate’s obituary reads. “She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few. What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend, and her mom was her shining beacon of light.”

Tate is survived by her mother, Kateriina Kazakos Tate; stepfather, Vishnu Jayamohan; father, John Daniel Tate; and sister, Daniella Tate.

Details about Tate’s passing, including the cause, have not been revealed.

The Talent Agency That Represented Isabelle Tate Pays Tribute to the Late Actress

McCray Agency, which represented Isabelle Tate, released a statement earlier this week about the actress’ passing.

“We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th,” the statement reveals. “She was 23. I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager, and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

Isabelle’s sister Daniella responded to the post by writing, “Thank you for your beautiful words. She was doing exactly what she would’ve wanted to be doing. I’m forever grateful. She was truly the brightest light in its purest form.”

Tate’s other loved ones wrote supportive comments about the actress. “I will forever miss her and be grateful that we were close,” a loved one wrote. “She was the kindest and sweetest soul.”

Another actor who worked with Tate on 9-1-1: Nashville added, “Just worked with her on the first episode of 9-1-1. Extremely kind and talented. Heartbroken to hear of her passing.”