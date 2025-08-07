‘9-1-1’ and ‘Chicago Med’ Actress Kelley Mack Has Died

Kelley Mack, an actress who became a fan favorite for TV appearances on popular shows like Chicago Med, 9-1-1, and The Walking Dead, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Mack’s family announced she died on August 2 from a glioma, a central nervous system tumor, with her mother and aunt by her side. She was 33.

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley,” Mack’s family wrote, calling her “a bright, fervent light.”

“Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express,” they added.

Meanwhile, in January, Mack shared on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma, “an extremely rare type of astrocytoma cancer,” after dealing with “persistent lower back pain” and “shooting pains in my legs and back.”

Mack also detailed how treatment had affected her mobility.

“Due to the biopsy surgery on my spinal cord, I have lost the use of my right leg and most of my left leg, so I now get around with a walker and a wheelchair,” she added.

Diffuse midline gliomas are a rare form of glial tumors that develop in the central nervous system, primarily in the brain or spinal cord. As described by the Mayo Clinic, these tumors represent an uncommon and serious subtype of brain and spinal tumors.

Diffuse midline gliomas affect around 3,940 people in the U.S., causing symptoms like double vision, swallowing difficulties, and weakness. Treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted medications. The five-year survival rate is 42.2%, varying based on factors like age and tumor grade.

‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Pays Tribute to Kelley Mack

Meanwhile, Mack played Addy in the ninth season of The Walking Dead and Penelope Jacobs in the eighth season of Chicago Med. According to IMDb, she also appeared in 9-1-1 and played Alice in the horror film Broadcast Signal Intrusion.

Born Kelley Klebenow, Mack was from Cincinnati, Ohio, and grew up in Ohio, North Carolina, and Illinois. She graduated from Chapman University in 2014 and lived in Los Angeles for the past decade. She was the oldest of three siblings, including her sister Kathryn and brother Parker Mack, an actor.

“Sad news about a massively talented member of the ‘TWD’ family,” The Walking Dead‘s former showrunner, Scott Gimple, wrote on X. “We’re grateful we got to work with Kelley Mack and share her magic with the world.”

Mack’s family has announced a “recognition and remembrance” event to honor her life, set to take place on August 16 in Glendale, Ohio. Additionally, a separate celebration of his life will be held in Los Angeles at a later date, with details to be announced.