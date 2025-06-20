One Direction Singer’s Sister Rushed Into Emergency Surgery After Falling Ill on Flight

Lottie Tomlinson, an influencer and sister of former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, was recently taken for emergency surgery while traveling abroad.

The 26-year-old flew to Abu Dhabi this week but began experiencing severe stomach pains during the flight.

“So I didn’t expect to start my trip like this,” she quipped in a selfie video from a hospital bed, shared on her Instagram Story, per Metro.

“But I’m just grateful that I’m recovering now. I fell quite ill on the way here on the plane with really bad stomach pains,” Lottie added. She also mentioned that upon landing, she began experiencing severe nausea and started vomiting.

“Long story short, I went to the doctor and they put me on a drip,” she continued. “But it wasn’t helping the stomach pains. So they sent me to [the] hospital, where I discovered that I had appendicitis.”

“It needed surgery straight away. So last night I had surgery to remove my appendix, and it all went well,” she added.

According to the Mayo Clinic, appendicitis happens when the appendix becomes inflamed, causing pain in the lower right side of the stomach. It’s a serious condition that is usually treated with surgery or antibiotics.

“Thank you to all the lovely doctors and nurses here in Abu Dhabi,” she wrote alongside the post.

According to Metro, Lottie is on vacation with her fiancé Lewis Burton and their children, Lucky, 2, and Flossie, 5 months.

“Hopefully I can make a speedy recovery and enjoy our last few days here,’ she wrote alongside snapshots of her happy family.

Lottie later shared a more positive update on Instagram, posting a photo of her and Lewis holding hands in a car.

“Out of the hospital and on the way to the hotel to rest,” she explained. “Thank you so much for all the kind messages,” she added.