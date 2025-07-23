Cause Of Death For 9-Year-Old Allegedly Killed By Father Who Claimed She Was Abducted In New York

Luciano Frattolin, a 45-year-old Canadian man, is accused of murdering his 9-year-old daughter, Melina, after reporting her abducted in New York. Now, an autopsy has confirmed her cause and manner of death.

According to an update issued by the New York State Police, Dr. Michael Sikirica conducted the autopsy of Melina Frattolin on Monday, July 21. The preliminary results concluded that Melina died of asphyxia due to drowning. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The final determination and report, as per the update, are still pending, waiting for further laboratory testing.

False Abduction Report

The investigation on Melina’s death started back on July 19, after Frattolin called 911 to report his daughter missing. Frattolin claimed at the time, according to the NYSP, that Melina had been abducted in Lake George, New York.

Both were residents of Canada and were visiting the United States during a planned custody trip.

While investigating Melina’s disappearance, authorities began identifying inconsistencies in Frattolin’s account of events and the provided timeline. It was quickly determined that no evidence of an abduction happening was found.

One day after the missing report, on Sunday, July 20, a multi-agency police force conducted an organized search in Ticonderoga, New York. NYSP rangers found Melina in the shallow water of a pond. She was pronounced deceased.

As a result, Luciano Frattolin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. It is believed he murdered his daughter on July 19, after 6:30 p.m. At that time, a call between Melina and her mother was held.

Frattolin appeared in court on Monday, July 21, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges. There, he also claimed he was broke and couldn’t afford an attorney, despite him portraying himself as a successful entrepreneur, as per the New York Post.

Reportedly, it is estimated that, at the time of Melina’s death, Frattolin had more than $200,000 in debts. His coffee businesses, which allowed him to pay child support, had failed after issues with his property managers, which resulted in a lawsuit.

Frattolin is expected to be back in court on July 25.