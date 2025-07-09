Cause of Death and Contributing Factors Revealed in Michael Madsen’s Passing

Days after Michael Madsen suddenly passed away at the age of 67, more details about the late Kill Bill actor’s death have surfaced.

While speaking to NBCLA, Madsen’s cardiologist revealed that he died from heart failure. Heart disease and alcoholism will be listed as contributing factors in his cause of death.

The cardiologist further revealed that no autopsy will be performed on Michael Madsen, as he has already signed the death certificate.

Along with his doctor, Madsen’s manager, Ron Smith, confirmed that he died from cardiac arrest. The actor was discovered unresponsive at his Malibu home and pronounced dead in the early hours of Jul. 4.

“We understand Michael had a cardiac arrest,” the actor’s rep, Liz Rodriguez, shared.

The actor’s death occurred less than a year after he was arrested for domestic violence against his wife, DeAnna. The couple had been married since 1996 and shared three sons. He accused her of being responsible for their son Hudson’s suicide.

Weeks after the arrest, Madsen filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The actor also stated he and DeAnna had been separated since 2022, the same year Hudson died.

Michael also blamed DeAnna for his own issues. He claimed that she had put him in an “abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship.” He said the relationship ended with his “wrongful” domestic violence arrest.

At the same time, Madsen’s attorney, Perry Wander, insisted that his client was not guilty of domestic violence. He also accused the actor’s ex of breaking into his home. “He confronted her and asked her to leave,” Wander explained.

The attorney further claimed that DeAnna’s unwelcome appearance at Michael’s home was an “ongoing problem.”

A few months later, Madsen stated on Instagram he had “no desire” to divorce his wife, nor did he blame her for Hudson’s death.

Sources Say Michael Madsen Struggled Physically and Financially Before His Death

Sources close to the late Michael Madsen said his final days were filled with anxiety over his finances and struggles with his sobriety.

“He called me on June 10 and said, ‘I’m getting evicted from my house,'” the insider told The Sun. “And he was asking me for $10,000 to help him out.”

The source further stated that Madsen was also planning to go to rehab. “He told me ‘I’m going to rehab’ and all this kind of stuff. He really opened up to me. It was clear he had a lot going on in his life that was difficult for him to navigate.”

The insider also said Madsen was in “bad shape” before his death. “You could tell he was drinking, and he was all messed up.”

Madsen was also allegedly trying to sell some of his old cars to make money. At the time of his death, the actor was involved in 18 unreleased projects. He was last seen in public this past spring.



