‘Kill Bill’ Star Michael Madsen Arrested for Domestic Violence

Michael Madsen, who is best known for his roles in Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2, as well as Reservoir Dogs, was arrested in the early hours of Monday, Aug. 19, for misdemeanor spousal battery over an incident at his Malibu, Calif.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department responded to a call shortly after midnight on the west end of the community regarding what was described as a “family disturbance.”

Lieutenant Adam Zeko told the media outlet, “The informant stated that a female adult alleged her husband pushed her and locked her out of their residence.”

Zeko then shared that based on the initial investigation, deputies determined that actor Michael Madsen and his wife DeAnna were involved in the incident. “Mr. Madsen was arrested for misdemeanor Spousal Battery,” Zeko explained.

Madsen was put in police custody at 1:40 a.m. local time.

The lieutenant further noted that the misdemeanor violated Penal Code 243(e)(1), which is defined as using force or violence against a cohabitant. It can carry a punishment of up to one year in jail. “The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing,” he pointed out.

However, Michael Madsen’s representatives confirmed that the actor “is at home” after posting a $20,000 bond.

Michael and DeAnna Madsen have been married since 1996. They share three sons, Luke, Kalvin, and Hudson. Tragedy struck the family in Jan. 2022 when Hudson died by suicide. He was just 26 years old.



Michael Madsen Was Previously Arrested for Trespassing in Malibu

This isn’t the first time Michael Madsen has had a run-in with the law. One month after Hudson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the actor was arrested for trespassing on an unnamed property.

PEOPLE reported at the time that the property’s owner had attempted to make a citizen’s arrest. The actor was spotted being escorted in handcuffs by law enforcement from his Malibu home. He was then transported to a nearby hospital before heading to the police station for questioning.

During that incident, Michael Madsen was given a $500 citation for a misdemeanor.

Following his son’s death, Madsen issued a statement. “I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy,” the actor stated. “My last text from him was ‘I love you Dad.’”

He continued by noting he didn’t see any signs of depression from Hudson. “It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened. “He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it’s mind-blowing. I just can’t grasp what happened.”