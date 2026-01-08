Cause of Death Released After ‘The Middle’ Actor Pat Finn’s Passing

Weeks after Pat Finn passed away at the age of 60, more details about The Middle actor’s death have been released.

According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, the actor died from bladder cancer. A cancerous tumor had been in his bladder for years. There were no other significant conditions that contributed to his death.

The actor passed away at his Los Angeles-area home on Dec. 22. His family reportedly surrounded him. Although it was reported that he died from cancer, details, including which type of cancer it was, were not initially clear.

Pat Finn went into acting alongside his late friend, Chris Farley, in the early ’90s. The duo met while playing rugby at Marquette University in the late ’80s. They were also roommates in Chicago while on the Second City National Touring Company.

His first TV role was for the short-lived The George Wendt Show. He went on to appear on Seinfeld, The Middle, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and more.

He is survived by his wife Donna, whom he married in 1990, and their three children.

Pat Finn Once Opened Up About Meeting Chris Farley in College

During a 2022 interview, Pat Finn spoke about how he met not only his wife in college, but also his good friend, Chris Farley.

“I met my wife, Donna, my freshman year when I was 18,” he explained. “I also met one of my best friends, Chris Farley. The two of us were inseparable. We listened to comedy albums by Steve Martin and National Lampoon.”

Finn then spoke about how he and Farley first met Dan Ackroyd. “We were at The Second City, taking classes, and Dan Ackroyd walks in through the back doors,” he pointed out. “I said, ‘There’s Dan Ackroyd. That’s so cool.’ I told Chris we should go talk to him. Chris said he wasn’t sure what to say.”

He further recalled, “Literally, Chris walks over to him, mentions The Blues Brothers and said, ‘That’s awesome.’ There was literally no conversation. He just babbled about The Blues Brothers. Chris is like a golden retriever who can talk. And actually, Dan Ackroyd was very smitten by him.”

Chris Farley passed away from an overdose of a combination of cocaine and heroin, known as “speedball,” on Dec. 18, 1997. He was 33 years old.