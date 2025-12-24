TV Sitcom Regular Dies of Cancer: Pat Finn Was 60

Pat Finn, known for his roles in beloved sitcoms such as The Middle, Friends, and Seinfeld, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

The 60-year-old died Tuesday morning at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family, TMZ confirmed. Finn’s family has not confirmed the type of cancer he was battling. However, TMZ reports suggest he was diagnosed with bladder cancer several years ago.

Most TV fans will recognize Finn for his role as Bill Norwood in 23 episodes of The Middle, which aired from 2011 to 2018, per IMDb. The ABC sitcom, starring Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn, followed a lower-middle-class family in small-town Indiana.

Pat Finn alongside the cast of ‘The Middle.’ (Photo by Richard Foreman / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Finn was born in Evanston, Illinois. According to the 2015 documentary I Am Chris Farley, he attended Marquette University, where he played rugby with the late SNL legend. Finn and Farley became close friends and later lived together in Chicago while performing with the Second City comedy troupe.

According to IMDb, one of Finn’s earliest roles was as Dan Coleman in The George Wendt Show. The CBS sitcom was canceled after only six episodes in 1995. Finn went on to appear in Murphy Brown, Seinfeld, The Drew Carey Show, and That ’70s Show. He also played Monica’s (Courteney Cox) boyfriend, Dr. Roger, in two episodes of Friends in 2000.

Pat Finn as Dr. Roger alongside ‘Friends’ stars Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc. (Photo by Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

His other TV credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, House, 2 Broke Girls, and The Goldbergs.

Finn also appeared in films such as Dude, Where’s My Car?, I Love You, Beth Cooper, and It’s Complicated.

Comedian Friend Pays Touching Tribute to Pat Finn

Meanwhile, comedian Jeff Dye posted a tribute to Finn on X following news of his passing.

“I don’t like to be the guy who posts pics with celebrities that pass. But this guy wasn’t just a celebrity to me. He was a friend,” Dye wrote alongside a fun moment shared between the two. “One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you, Pat Finn, and I’ll see you again in the after, we can sing together and shake our heads about all the meanness in the used to be.”

According to TMZ, Finn is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Donna, and their three children.