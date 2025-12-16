Cat Stevens Cancels His Tour, Reveals ‘Befuddling’ Reason Why

Sad news for fans of Cat Stevens living in North America. The musician confirmed recently that his North American Book Tour was canceled.

The musician took to Instagram to share the news with fans.

He wrote, “Unfortunately, my North American Book Tour is officially cancelled. Unpredictably, and befuddling to us all, the actual visa finally got delivered after the last scheduled date of the tour had passed.”

It appears that visa issues caused Stevens to be unable to come on the tour. It’s frustrating for fans and also for the musician.

He explained, “I know how disappointing this must be for those of you who were looking forward to the book tour. My agent and team explored every possible avenue, but it was all beyond our control.”

Cat Stevens Talks Tour

Still, Stevens teased that he would hopefully be able to put together a new tour in the future. He said, “I’m grateful for your patience and your support. And I hope something new may be put together in the future, in better and brighter circumstances. Peace and love, always.”

It should hardly come as a shock to fans though. Steven revealed months ago that he was having to postpone his book tour due to visa issues. The tour was originally scheduled to launch in October.

It would have featured an intimate performance by Stevens as well as chatting about his memoir.

At the time, he called the tour postponed. he explained, “Waiting months for visa approvals, we held out as long as we could. However, at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time. I am really upset! Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform.”

Stevens had been hopeful that the visas would come in time. However, it appears that this was not the case sadly.

At the time, he wrote, “North American audiences may still get a chance to see the tour if visa approvals eventually come through. Those dates would be some time away because of other travel tour plans but, hopefully, fans will be able to hop on the Peace Train route at some time in the future.”