Metal Band Cancels Concerts Due to Visa Issues

A metal band has had to cancel its South American concerts due to a peculiar roadblock — their visas.

It really is the month for cancellations. The metal band Strung Out has announced that they won’t be able to attend any of their concerts in Costa Rica due to visa issues.

Recently, we’ve had the second half of Los Lobos and X’s 99 Years of Rock ‘N’ Roll Tour cancelled, also due to forces beyond the bands’ control. Los Lobos and X failed to specify what these forces were; however, Strung Out has been rather forthcoming.

On September 19, Strung Out posted the announcement on their Instagram.

“To all our fans in Costa Rica, we regret to inform you that, due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be able to perform tomorrow’s show,” they wrote. Their performance in Costa Rica was set for September 19, at Amón Solar in San José.

From the many disappointed comments, it’s clear the punk band has many South American fans.

“We were truly looking forward to playing for you, but issues related to our visas and permits have made it impossible for us to go ahead as planned,” they explained.

Strung Out Will Try To Hit Costa Rica Again Soon

Although unforeseen visa issues got in the way of this year’s Costa Rica visit, the band will strive to get them rectified and visit the country again as soon as they can.

“We are deeply sorry for this situation and promise to return to Costa Rica as soon as possible,” they promised.

The comment section is flooded with fans lamenting the sudden cancellation. The issue with their visas must have truly been last-minute, for it to be a problem so close to the show.

Although this is an irritating trend that seems to refuse to improve. Every concert cancellation I have reported on recently has been either right before the doors open or the day before.

“Please return to San José,” one pleaded. A wish echoed by many others.

The band has a West Coast tour coming up, beginning in October and ending in November. So if you’re a US-based fan, you can catch them then.