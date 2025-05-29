Cassie Ventura Welcomes Third Child After Testifying During Diddy’s Trial

Following her shocking testimony during Diddy’s high-profile trial, Cassie Ventura welcomed her third child.

A source confirmed to ABC News that the singer and her husband, Alex Fine, welcomed their baby earlier this week. However, no other details were immediately available.

Ventura recounted her traumatic experience with her ex, Diddy, during his trial earlier this month. The former couple had an on-and-off relationship for more than a decade. After the exes officially parted ways, she met Fine, a wellness consultant, at the gym. They got married in 2019.

In late 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy, claiming he had been abusive towards her throughout the relationship. She also accused Diddy of a decade-long “cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking.”

Although the legal matter was quickly resolved, Diddy spent months denying the singer’s allegations and discrediting her. Things came to a head when CNN released a video of Diddy attacking Venura while at a Los Angeles area hotel in 2016.

After Ventura’s lawsuit made headlines, Diddy was sued by multiple people for assault and trafficking. Details about his “freak-off” parties also surfaced to the public.

He was eventually arrested in late 2024 for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest.

Alex Fine Recently Praised Cassie Ventura For Her Testimony Against Diddy

Following Cassie Ventura’s emotional and traumatic testimony against Diddy, the singer’s husband, Alex Fine, praised her for taking a stand against her ex.

In a statement, Fine addressed Combs and “all of those who helped him along the way.”

“Please know this: You did not,” he declared, per PEOPLE. “You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room.”

Fine also addressed the “speculation online” about his experience listening to his wife’s testimony in the courtroom.

“I have felt so many things sitting there,” he explained. “I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass.”

He further shared, “I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.”

Fine also pointed out that, despite what others had said, he did not save Ventura. “To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself,” he added, “Cassie saved Cassie.”





