Cassie Ventura’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her 4-Day Testimony During Diddy’s Trial

Following Cassie Ventura’s grueling four-day testimony during Diddy’s trial, the singer’s husband, Alex Fine, breaks his silence.

In a statement provided to reporters, Fine addressed Combs and “all of those who helped him along the way.”

“Please know this: You did not,” he declared, per PEOPLE. “You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room.”

Fine discussed the “speculation online” about his experience listening to his wife’s testimony in the courtroom. “I have felt so many things sitting there,” he explained. “I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass.”

He then said, “I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.”

Fine also noted that, despite what some have said, he did not save Ventura. “To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself,” he pointed out. “Cassie saved Cassie.”

Fine further stated that Ventura alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats. “She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her,” he continued. “All I have done is love her as she has loved me.”

Cassie Ventura’s Husband Praised Her Bravery While Taking the Stand Against Diddy

Continuing to speak out publicly, Cassie Ventura’s husband praised the singer for taking the stand at Diddy’s high-profile trial.

“You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games,” he said. “You did not break the woman who has made me a better man.”

Cassie Venture and Diddy had dated for 11 and a half years, from 2007 to 2018. In November 2023, Ventura made headlines for filing a lawsuit against Diddy. She accused her ex of a decade-long “cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking.”

One day after filing the lawsuit, both parties reached an agreement. Although neither party disclosed the out-of-court settlement terms, Cassie confirmed receiving $20 million.

The lawsuit led to multiple legal troubles for Diddy. After months of Combs denying Ventura’s allegations, footage from a hotel security camera from 2016 showing the rap mogul physically assaulting the singer was released.