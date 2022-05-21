I’m Embodying My Inner Carrie Underwood With These Summer Fashion Staples

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

No one does country glam quite like Carrie Underwood. From lavish gowns to bedazzled rompers, the singer’s outfits are always larger than life. The Oklahoma native prefers to rock one summer staple, in particular, on and off stage: shorts.

The country star’s go-to Daisy Dukes look keeps her cool, comfy, and chic. And while I don’t plan on singing to thousands of fans anytime soon, Underwood’s looks inspired me to find similar pieces of my own for this summer.

Because let’s face it: I’m going to sing-scream Before He Cheats at least once this summer. I might as well dress the part while I’m doing it.

Here are some of our favorite Carrie Underwood look dupes.

Up First: The Classics

The best shorts are simple and timeless, just like denim should be. Underwood recently wore a classic Americana look to a Stagecoach Festival rehearsal. She wore a blue plaid jacket, studded leather boots, and of course, her denim shorts.

Levi’s Women’s Premium 501 Original Shorts

(Levi’s)

It doesn’t get much more classically denim than Levi’s. Indeed, the 169-year-old brand’s 501 Original Shorts were the first of its kind, and they still stand on their own today. They’re available in 14 colors, including Underwood’s light blue Luxor Heat.

Levi’s denim is 99% cotton, giving it a high-quality, structured feel while still being breathable. The waist-defining high rise and vintage-inspired fit make these shorts a universally flattering wardrobe staple.

Revamping The Color Palette

While classic blue denim is great, the Grammy Award-winning artist also knows how to shake things up. She wore a pair of distressed pink-purple short shorts at the 2022 iHeart Country Festival, and we’re obsessed with this look.

Floerns Raw Hem Distressed Denim Shorts

(Floerns)

Underwood’s pastel shorts perfectly combined femininity and a rock and roll edge. Floerns’ Raw Hem Distressed Denim Shorts are a close dupe to the slashed, brightly colored shorts Carrie wore on stage.

An 85% cotton, 15% polyester blend makes these shorts stretchy and comfortable. Several reviewers also commented that these shorts are great for those with smaller waists and larger thighs.

Thunder Star Denim Bermuda Shorts

(Thunder Star)

If I had Carrie Underwood’s legs, I would wear barely there Daisy Dukes, too. But unfortunately, I do not, and I prefer shorts with a little more caboose coverage. These Bermuda shorts from Thunder Star embody Underwood’s look with a little more fabric.

The ultra-soft blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex makes these shorts smooth and slimming. While these shorts have the same eye-catching color and edgy, distressed look, the extra length in the leg provides more coverage and a comfortable fit.

Dressing Up By Dressing Down

Underwood was all about the glitz and glamour for her CMA Summer Jam performance with Dwight Yoakam. The singer wore a glittery fringe leather jacket, glitter fringe shorts, and a rhinestone cowboy hat. While these killer shorts were harder to dupe, we found some comparable runner-ups.

Black Silver Fringe Studded Shorts

(BluffAgency/Etsy)

These custom-made hot pants from Etsy are the closest dupe we can find of Underwood’s iconic look. The high-waisted shorts feature moto studs, sparkly silver fringe, and a comfy, destructed hem. Bluff Agency makes these shorts to order, so you’ll know you’re adding a truly one-of-a-kind piece to your closet.

Rhinestone Fringe Shorts

(Lithologieco/Etsy)

Another comparable dupe is this pair of rhinestone fringe denim shorts from Lithologie Co. The striking rhinestone feature drapes across the front of the distressed denim, unlike Underwood’s side fringe. But considering the edgy, chic vibe these shorts give off, I think it’s safe to say these would be Carrie-approved.

Verdura High Waist Sequin Shorts

(Verdusa)

While this dupe might be the farthest from Underwood’s original look, it’s also one of the most wearable. The black sequins offer subtle shimmer that dresses up any casual look. These 100% polyester shorts also look fantastic over tights, making these the perfect year-round addition to your wardrobe.

Keeping It Casual

Carrie Underwood isn’t one to shy away from a cozy fit, either. Luckily, no dupes are needed for this stylish athleisurewear. Underwood frequently rocks shorts from her own line, CALIA.

CALIA Sculpt Perforated Bike Shorts

(CALIA)

Underwood shared a laid-back pic on Mother’s Day in a pair of CALIA Perforated Bike Shorts. These high-waisted shorts feature a sculpting power mesh waist and barely-there seams for a flattering, contoured shape.

While they’re functional enough to wear at the gym, they’re also cute enough to wear to brunch with a sweater and, say, these Kate Middleton-approved Superga sneakers.

Whether you want to go full glam or keep things simple, Carrie Underwood’s girl-next-door-meets-superstar looks are great style inspo. And I might be biased, but these summer staples also put a little more oomph behind a good Carrie karaoke sesh.

