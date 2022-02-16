Carrie Underwood Looks Quite Different In V-Day Throwback Pic With Mike Fisher

People all over the world took to social media to share their love this Valentines’ Day, posting pictures of their partners and celebrating relationships. Country star Carrie Underwood got in on the fun, posting a sweet throwback picture of herself and her husband Mike Fisher.

Underwood and Fisher’s Love Story

“Throwing it waaaaaaay back for Valentine’s Day this year,” Underwood captioned the photo. “Love you, babe! #HappyValentinesDay” The picture shows a very young Underwood and Fisher smiling for the camera.

The couple was introduced by Underwood’s bass player, Mark Childers. Even though they hit it off right away, the relationship still came with struggles. Fisher, a professional hockey player, lived in Canada at the time. They had a lot of phone dates, then had their first official in-person date on New Year’s Eve in 2008.

“I mean, can I make dating any more difficult?” Carrie shared on an episode of VH1’s Behind the Music. “Let’s get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome.”

A year later they were engaged, then tied the knot in 2010. For the first few months of married life, Underwood and Fisher were still spending a lot of time apart, due to Fisher’s commitments to his hockey team at the time, the Ottawa Senators.

He eventually joined the Nashville Predators so that he and Underwood could be in the same city. Fisher played for the Predators until his retirement in 2018. The duo are also parents, welcoming sons Isaiah in 2015, and Jacob in 2019.

The Country Star’s Exciting News

In addition to celebrating Valentines’ Day, Underwood is also celebrating some other big news. In a video shared on her Instagram page, Underwood announced, “I’m so excited to be back headlining the Mane stage for Stagecoach 2022.”

“Been waiting a long time to get back to that Californian desert and I promise it’ll be worth the wait,” she continued. Fans were quick to celebrate Underwood’s upcoming appearance at the music festival, and tickets are already going fast. Underwood is also still performing in Vegas, headlining a residency at the Resorts World Theater.

The country superstar is also up for a slew of awards at the upcoming 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. Underwood received nominations for Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year, Video of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, for her collaboration with Jason Aldean.

