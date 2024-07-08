Carmen Electra Shares Wild Dennis Rodman Story About ‘S-x on the Court’

More than 25 years after her marriage to Dennis Rodman was annulled, Carmen Electra shared a wild story involving the controversial former athlete.

During the latest episode of ESPN’s The Last Dance, Electra recalled hiding behind a couch while NBA legend Michael Jordan dragged Rodman out of her bed in Las Vegas. The Baywatch star and the Chicago Bulls player were romantically involved at the time.

Carmen Electra also previously spoke to the Los Angeles Times about her relationship with Dennis Rodman. She said the two had sexual encounters “all over the damn place.”

“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” Electra explained. “We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place – in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.”

Carmen Electra further spoke about Dennis Rodman’s erratic behavior, both in public and behind closed doors.

“Dennis gave me his jersey – he was always throwing his jersey to fans,” she recalled. “I got pulled into the locker room really quickly, and suddenly I’m in there with the guys. “Michael Jordan is popping bottles, champagne is being poured down my throat, in my hair, and on my clothes. I was honored to be allowed in there.”

Carmen Electra Recalls the Las Vegas Incident With Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman

The Las Vegas incident involving Carmen Electra was during the 1997-98 season. Jordan was forced to look for Rodman in Las Vegas after he went missing for four days.

“It was definitely an occupational hazard being Dennis’ girlfriend. He was wild,” Jordan explained. He ended up storming into Rodman’s hotel room and dragging his “a— out of bed.”

Electra said she was forced to hide during the incident. “There’s a knock on the door, it’s Michael Jordan, and I hid,” she recalled. “I didn’t want him to see me like that so I’m hiding behind the couch with covers over me.”

Despite the incident, Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman continued their relationship. They even went on to exchange vows in Nov. 1998 at the Little Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas.

However, nine days later, Rodman filed an annulment. He claimed he was of “unsound mind” when he and Electra got married.

“It’s easy to get caught up in a moment,” Electra once said. “You think it’s romantic, but then you realize, God, we did it in Vegas? It’s like getting a cheeseburger at a fast-food restaurant.”

The two ended up reconciling and celebrated New Year’s Eve together. Four months later, they mutually decided to end their marriage in April 1999.