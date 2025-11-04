carly-rae-jepsen-shares-another-huge-life-update-after-tying-the-knot

“Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen just dropped yet another bombshell after getting hitched to her partner, Cole M.G.N

The 39-year-old artist is expecting her first child with her new hubby. She announced the exciting news on Instagram yesterday, sharing black-and-white photos of herself sitting beside her music producer partner (real name is Cole Marsden Greif-Neill), showcasing her growing baby bump.

“Oh hi baby ♥️,” Jepsen wrote alongside the sweet snaps.

Her husband quickly added his two cents in the comments: three heart-eyed emojis for Jepsen and the baby on the way.

Of course,. the singer’s legion of fans were quick to jump to the comments section to lavish praise on the expecting couple.

“LITERALLY MOTHER!!!!!!!!” one top comment read. “Gah!!! So happy for you both!!!” a second fan wrote, adding a crying emoji. “Congrats, Queen,” a third fan added.

Even a beloved children’s entertainment group chimed in. “Such joyous news, congrats Carly!!” the Wiggles wrote.

Jepsen got engaged to the music producer in 2024 and announced the news on Instagram that September. Sharing a series of photos of the couple, she wrote, “Very engaged over here 💍❤️.”

The singer-songwriter’s Instagram post included sweet shots of the couple embracing and enjoying nature together. One photo showed a close-up of her engagement ring, which features a dark gemstone on a gold band.

Carly Rae Jepsen Revealed She was Married Just Two Weeks Ago

The couple tied the knot at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City on October 4. The intimate ceremony, held in the hotel’s Bard Room, was attended by 100 guests, according to Vogue.

Of course, Jepsen shared the ceremony with fans on social media.

“Husband. That feels good to say. New York City ~Oct. 4th. Favourite day of my life,” Jepsen gushed on Instagram last month alongside a series of sweet snaps of the ceremony.

“I love you so much,” Cole M.G.N sweetly replied in the comments section.

Who knew the star-crossed lovers would be sharing a baby bump just a few weeks later?