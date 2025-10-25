carly-rae-jepsen-ties-the-knot-in-intimate-nyc-ceremony

“Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen got hitched to her music producer partner earlier this month.

The 39-year-old married Cole M.G.N. (full name Cole Marsden Greif-Neill) at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City on October 4. The intimate ceremony, held in the hotel’s Bard Room, was attended by 100 guests, according to Vogue.

“Husband. That feels good to say. New York City ~Oct. 4th. Favourite day of my life,” Jepsen gushed on Instagram yesterday alongside a series of sweet snaps of the ceremony.

“I love you so much,” Cole M.G.N shot back in the comments section.

“We knew we wanted a location that meant something to us, and the Chelsea Hotel had become a home away from home every time we were in New York,” Jepsen explained to Vogue about the ceremony’s venue.. “As artists, its iconic history and lore made it that much more appealing. For planning, we had weekly dates to talk out all the details of the wedding. This way, it was only ever fun and not too much at once.”

For the ceremony, Jepsen chose a strapless corseted dress with a draped skirt by Australian designer Toni Maticevski. She later changed into an ethereal tiered reception dress from Danielle Frankel in New York City. Both looks were accessorized with pearl earrings made by her mother, Alexandra Lanzarott. Jepsen explained, “We knew we were trying to get pregnant, so I also wanted an alternative dress that was much more flowy that I could sub in for the ceremony or just change into for dancing.”

The celebration included a surprise performance by Rufus Wainwright, who delivered an a cappella rendition of Cohen’s “Chelsea Hotel #2.”

“This felt like a once-in-a-lifetime New York moment,” Jepsen recalled.

High Profile Pals and Fans Congratulate Carly Rae Jepsen on Her Wedding

Meanwhile, the comments section of Carly Rae Jepsen’s sweet post about the big day was filled with high-profile well-wishers and fans alike.

“Immense joyous congrats & love well wishes forever,” singer Cat Power wrote. “Congratulations xx,” Beck added. “You threw a wish in the well!!! MAZEL TOV!!!,” make-up artist and activist Matt Bernstein chimed in.

One fan couldn’t help but anticipate feeling the love in a new album from the artist.

“Not to be THAT guy, but I genuinely can’t wait for an album full of love songs now. So so happy for you, diva,” the fan declared.