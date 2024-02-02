Carl Weathers, ‘Rocky’ Legend Who Played Apollo Creed, Dead at 76

Carl Weathers, who is best known for his role as Apollo Creed in Rocky, has passed away at the age of 76.

According to Deadline, Weathers’ family revealed in a statement that the actor passed away on Thursday, Feb. 1. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the statement reads. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.”

Weathers’ family described him as an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. “Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Further details about the actor’s death have not been revealed at this time.

Weathers, who started acting in the early ‘70s, appeared in over 75 films and TV shows. Along with Rocky, Carl Weathers’ other major role is in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 film Predator. He appeared in Rocky II and Rocky III. His final film in the franchise was Rocky IV, when his character Apollo was killed by Russian contender, Ivan Drago.

Most recently, Carl Weathers appeared on Disney+’s hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian in nine episodes. He was also Combat Carl in 2019’s Toy Story 4.

Before his acting career, he was a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders from 1970 to 1971 before going to the BC Lines from 1971 to 1973. He appeared in eight games during his time in the NFL. However, he didn’t have any recorded stats.

Apollo Creed and Rocky’s iconic training montage.



Rest in Peace Carl Weathers (1948 – 2024) pic.twitter.com/DWhRpTzPck — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 2, 2024

Carl Weathers Spoke About Fandoms, Not Being Part of ‘Creed’

During a May 2023 interview with the Detroit News, Carl Weathers spoke about not being in the Creed films.

“I never thought of it that way, to be honest with you,” Weathers said about his lack of participation in the Creed movies. “By that time, we would’ve dreamed that all these years later that brand, that franchise, would still be alive? When that door closed, I wasn’t ecstatic. But I was busy looking for, ‘OK, what’s next?’”

Also speaking about his acting career and fanbase, Carl Weathers couldn’t help but point out how fortunate he has been. “There are so many people that came before me,” he said. “Who I admired and whose success I want to emulate, and just kind of hit the benchmarks they hit in terms of success.”

Weathers also said that those who have inspired his career have created a pathway and he has been able to walk and find success. “And hopefully I can inspire someone else to do good work as well. I guess I’m just a lucky guy.”