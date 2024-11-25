Cardi B Stuns in Skin-Tight Denim Outfit: See Photos

Rapper Cardi B sizzled in a Canadian tuxedo, rocking skin-tight denim from head to toe on an outing in New York City. The 32-year-old displayed her impressive figure on Friday night, shining at a friend’s birthday celebration in the Big Apple.

Of course, images and footage of the celebrated rapper rocking the dark blue denim found their way to social media.

Cardi B wore her trucker-style jacket unbuttoned half down, creating a plunge sure to show off her ample bosom. Meanwhile, her painted-on jeans showcased her impossibly curvaceous hips. The mom of three’s slim waist was also on full display.

Cardi B looks good tonight. 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/qLLcfgl8HK — Dabaddiecardib (@dabaddieog_) November 23, 2024

Cardi B also gifted her fans with a brilliant rendition of Hannah Montana’s “Nobody’s Perfect” while wearing the dainty denim. Perhaps she felt the outfit was a melding of Country and Pop, like Miley Cyrus herself.

Cardi B singing nobody's perfect by Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana last nightpic.twitter.com/q2KpyoATob — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) November 24, 2024

Meanwhile, fans had plenty to say about Cardi B’s denim-clad outting.

“Always looking good,” one fan gushed. A second fan added, “her nails always be cute.”

“I hope she finds herself a hot man because she is too beautiful,” another hopeful fan declared. “I love outside cardi,” wrote another onlooker.

Many Fans Wondered How Comfortable Cardi B Was in Her Denim Duds

However, many denizens of the internet simply wondered how comfortable the rap star was in the tight outfit.

“Everything looks like it hurts,” one onlooker quipped. “But can she breathe?” another joked.

Some fans also noted the odd placement of the zipper on Cardi B’s jeans, which skewed far to the left.

One fan wondered, “why the crotch looking weird?”

Yet another onlooker was less than impressed, saying “she looks like she has a diaper on quit.”

Cardi has been experiencing a whirlwind of activity lately. She and her estranged husband, Offset, welcomed their third child in September amidst the complexities of their ongoing divorce. The estranged couple is also parents to Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3, in addition to their 1-month-old daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed.

However, giving birth didn’t hold Cardi back for long.

Less than a month after welcoming her second daughter, Cardi celebrated her 32nd birthday by dancing in New York City.