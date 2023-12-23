Cardi B, Offset Sued for $85,000 for Alleged Los Angeles Rental Home Damage

Following her recent split from Offset, Cardi B has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit after she and her ex allegedly caused $85,000 worth of damage to a Los Angeles home they rented.

In court documents that were obtained by Us Weekly, it was revealed that Cardi B and Offset are being sued for breach of contract and negligence by the LA property’s owner. The plaintiff stated that the rappers lived in the house for 20 minutes and vacated in October 2023 without notice. It was also alleged that they didn’t pay rent or utilities for the period they were living on the property.

The plaintiff further revealed that upon the couple’s departure, there was “significant property damage,” which included broken furniture and holes in walls. There were also permanent scratches and stains on the property’s limestone tile floors, rugs, and curtains. Burn marks were also discovered on tables, counters, and cabinets.

Altogether, the cost of repair was $85,000. The plaintiff pointed out that Cardi B and Offset have ignored multiple attempts to resolve the situation.

Cardi B Announced She and Offset Have Split Following Six Years of Marriage

Cardi B recently announced that she and Offset have officially called it quits after six years of marriage. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” she revealed in an Instagram Live earlier this month. “The last time I got on Live… I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you.”

She then said, “I have been afraid to… not afraid but I just don’t know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. So, I was like, “I changed my mind.’”

The rapper also went off about Offset on X (formerly known as Twitter) not long after the Instagram Live appearance. stating he had done her dirty while they were together. “Take your man to a park and leave me the f— alone!” she declared in a since-deleted tweet. “I’m really 100… today is not the day.”

Cardi B revealed she wants to start 2024 “fresh” and “open” as she navigates her life as a newly single lady. “I’m curious for a new life,” she explained. “For a new beginning. And yeah… I’m excited.”

Although she and Offset have unfollowed each other on social media and have made the official split announcement, some aren’t quite convinced this is the end for them. “They’re tumultuous,” the source recently told PEOPLE. “They’ve broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen.”