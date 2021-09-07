‘Unrecognizable’ Cardi B ‘Unveils New Face’ Right Before Giving Birth To Baby Boy?

Is Cardi B completely “unrecognizable” following a cosmetic procedure that made her look like “a completely different person?” The timeline presented by one gossip blog would indicate that the rapper completed the procedure before welcoming her second child, a baby boy, over the weekend. We took a look at the rumor and can explain what’s really going on with the “Rumors” rapper.

Cardi B ‘Unrecognizable’ Following Cosmetic Procedure During Pregnancy?

Just a day after Cardi B welcomed her first son and second child, MediaTakeOut reported that the rapper had allegedly undergone a cosmetic procedure that completely changed her looks. Noting that Cardi B has surgically altered her appearance in the past, the outlet insisted that the new mom of two had once again gone under the knife and, as a result, was totally “unrecognizable.”

The disreputable blog doesn’t cite a source on this startling new story, rather explaining that it was simply “hearing” that Cardi B had had another procedure in addition to the long list of others she’d had and admitted to in the past. Where did it “hear” this from? Who knows. It never goes into detail, which made us suspicious right from the jump.

Where’s The Proof?

As further proof of the alleged procedure, the site provided a photoset of four photos taken from an unspecified video. In the photos, Cardi B’s lips are obviously swollen and her nose looks different than it usually does. If these are recent photos, as MTO News would have its readers believe, then the “WAP” rapper would have gotten this supposed procedure done while heavily pregnant with her second child. But we’ve got plenty of reasons to disbelieve this latest tall tale.

First of all, it’s common knowledge that a woman’s face changes quite a bit during pregnancy, especially in the later months as her body adjusts to support the life growing within her by producing more blood. These changes typically happen around the five-month mark.

What Cardi B’s Said About Her Changing Face

Ironically, just about a month before she gave birth, Cardi B complained about this exact phenomenon on Twitter, writing, “[Expletive] my face is spreading. Bitch I look like a yam.” In recent photos the rapper shared to her Instagram page, this change is clear to see, especially in her nose and her lips.

Frankly, there is zero proof that Cardi B had any sort of cosmetic procedure performed during her pregnancy, but there is tons of evidence that the pregnancy itself is to blame for her altered appearance. It’s highly irresponsible for MTO News to accuse the rapper of having such a procedure done during her pregnancy considering the fact that plastic surgeons recommend waiting until after the baby is born to get them done.

Despite the fact that she obviously hasn’t had any procedures done during this pregnancy, Cardi B has also admitted that if her face doesn’t go back to normal, she’s totally fine with going under the knife again, which she humorously tweeted about.

If this outlet had just waited a few weeks or months, it could have published the same story which would have been far more believable. Then again, this site isn’t very concerned with being believable, if the stories we’ve encountered are any proof.