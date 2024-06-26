cardi-b-channels-princess-diana-with-classic-athleisure-outfit

Rap artist Cardi B recently channeled Princess Diana’s fashion, leaving fans playing detective and hunting for clues about an upcoming album.

The 31-year-old was seen out and about in an outfit reminiscent of one worn by the late royal. While shopping in Los Angeles on Monday, June 24, Cardi B donned a white crewneck sweatshirt emblazoned with “Harvard.”

The vintage design mirrored the outfit Diana wore in 1997, and Cardi B emulated Diana’s entire look. She paired it with white bike shorts, high-top sneakers, crew socks, a black handbag, and black sunglasses. Cardi B completed the ensemble with a chain choker necklace and even styled her hair in a short cut reminiscent of Diana’s iconic look.

📸| Cardi B spotted shopping in LA in a look reminiscent of the late Princess Diana. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EBnBlriwK5 — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) June 25, 2024

Diana’s athleisure outfits were as influential as her formal attire, solidifying her status as a fashion icon. Her oversized sweatshirts and athletic shorts elevated casual wear to a chic level. Nearly 27 years after her passing in 1997, she continues to be a significant influence in fashion.

However, Princess Diana’s athleisure outfits weren’t simply a fashion statement. At the peak of her fame, Diana strategically donned casual clothing to outwit the paparazzi.

One of her favorite garments, a navy blue Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, sold for $53,532 in a 2019 auction, according to RR Auction. It was a gift from Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, featuring the iconic “Flying Lady” logo. She primarily wore it to and from gym sessions to thwart the photographers’ interest.

Cardi B Fans Speculate the Princess Diana Hat Tip Hints at a New Album

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s Princess Diana tribute has fans channeling their inner Sherlock Holmes online. “Who else is trying to find a hidden album hint in these pictures?” one fan wondered.”The cover art of sza’s ‘sos’ references Princess Diana…,” another fan wrote on X.

Another internet sleuth referenced an article from Vogue. “According to Vogue, The photo that Cardi B remade was taken in 1997 and the caption under the picture was… ‘Fresh out of the gym and still looking polished owing to her muted sportswear and top handle tote,'” they pointed out.

Fans have eagerly awaited a sophomore album from Cardi B since her debut, Invasion of Privacy, released in 2018. While she has confirmed that the new project will be out this year, she later retracted that promise in a post on X. Instead, she claimed she would be enjoying her summer.