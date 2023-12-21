Cindy Crawford Shares Old Photo with Princess Diana Following ‘The Crown’ Cameo

Cindy Crawford has expressed her delight at a particular scene in the sixth and final season of The Crown.

In the episode, a young Prince William is depicted having posters of Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, and Naomi Campbell on his wall. The nostalgic moment also led Cindy to reminisce about a past encounter with Princess Diana.

First, in a Dec. 19 Instagram post, the 57-year-old supermodel reacts to a scene from the show. In the scene, Princess William has “just discovered the world of supermodels.”

Cindy Crawford Remembers Princess Diana

In another Instagram post from 2017, Cindy posted a photo commemorating the anniversary of Princess Diana’s passing. Crawford reshared the post on her Story earlier today.

In the caption, she recounted the surprising phone call she received from Diana, who had reached out to Cindy’s office. Diana invited Cindy to come for tea the next time she was in London, as Prince William had recently developed an interest in models, and Diana thought it would be a delightful surprise for him and Prince Harry.

Reflecting on the meeting, Cindy shared her nervousness about choosing the right outfit for the occasion. However, she emphasized that the encounter turned out to be exceptionally pleasant. “I was nervous and didn’t know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking,” Cindy added, “it was like talking to a girlfriend. She was a class act and showed us all what a modern-day princess should be. Rest In Peace.”